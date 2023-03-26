Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Chicago Bulls dealt the Los Angeles Lakers a 118-108 loss in LeBron James’ return to action, and Patrick Beverley seemingly sent a shot at Shannon Sharpe as the Bulls were closing out the win.

Patrick Beverley let Shannon Sharpe know that the Lakers stink 😆 pic.twitter.com/kwNmR0kz5I — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 26, 2023

The win brings the Bulls to 36-38, which ties them with the Toronto Raptors for ninth in the Eastern Conference standings. They are also one game behind the Atlanta Hawks for eighth. The Bulls have been on a hot streak lately, winning seven of their last 10 games. That stretch has helped them climb back into a spot for the play-in tournament.

The Miami Heat might be a bit too far ahead to catch, but the Bulls could conceivably get as high as the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference by leapfrogging the Raptors and Hawks.

Zach LaVine recently talked about the Bulls’ stretch of strong play, and he said that bringing in Patrick Beverley has made an impact. Zach LaVine also said that there has been a heightened level of focus as well as communication on defense, in part due to Beverley.

The Bulls will stay in Los Angeles to play the Clippers in their next game. They will then return home for a rematch against the Lakers in Chicago, and round out the March schedule with a road game against the Hornets.

The Bulls would then finish with five games in April, with a key matchup against the Hawks coming on April 4.

The good news for Chicago is it is three games ahead of the Washington Wizards, who are the last team on the outside of the play-in tournament.

If the Bulls keep up their recent stretch of play, they should be headed to the play-in tournament.