Patrick Beverley certainly leaves a lasting impression on every NBA team he plays for. But on Wednesday night, his previous antics appeared to have backfired on him. After Beverley hit former teammate LeBron James with the “too small” taunt during the Chicago Bulls’ win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night, it was Austin Reaves’ turn to return the favor in their rematch three days later after hitting a floater right in Beverley’s grill.

Following the Lakers’ 121-110 victory over the Bulls, reporters simply could not wait to ask a smiling Reaves about his thoughts on the entire “too small” situation.

“He did it last time we played, to Bron. It wasn’t something I thought about doing all game. But I felt like [it was the] right time, right situation. Like you said, me and Pat got a good relationship. I respect him. It’s just me competing,” Reaves said, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

“Second question,,,,” Austin Reaves laughs about how quickly his “too small” came up postgame. pic.twitter.com/aAhjlnm6mD — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) March 30, 2023

It’s clear that Patrick Beverley, for all his shenanigans, is beloved by his former teammates. Even Russell Westbrook has taken a liking to his former nemesis. But this time, Austin Reaves and the Lakers had the upper hand over their former pal.

Reaves’ retaliatory act did not go unnoticed by The King. After the Lakers’ 121-110 victory over the Bulls on Wednesday night, James expressed his gratitude for Reaves’ solidarity, even with the second-year guard’s history of hating him in the past. The Lakers star’s candor only served to elevate the humor of a situation that’s already full of hilarity.

Reaves may no longer be commandeering the Lakers offense as much as he did when LeBron James was out, but he remains just as impactful as ever, his on-court extracurriculars aside.

The Lakers’ second-year guard scored 19 points against the Bulls on 7-8 shooting, further cementing himself as a crucial piece not just for the Lakers’ playoff push, but for their future should they decide to pony up in free agency.

The purple and gold will certainly be hoping that this stretch of solid play continues well within April as they try to mount a deep playoff run despite the stacked odds they faced at the beginning of the season.