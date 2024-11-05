Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis is opening up about what frustrates him with this team. Davis says Los Angeles seems to have a split personality, considering its inconsistent play.

“We're just two different teams right now. One game we're this team who showcases to be one of the better teams in the league, then the next we're this team who I don't even know who we are,” Davis said to reporters.

The Lakers are 4-3 on the season, with new head coach JJ Redick leading the squad. Los Angeles dropped a tough game to the lowly Detroit Pistons on Monday, 115-103.

Lakers looking for success this season

Los Angeles is looking to return to the NBA Finals with Redick, Davis and LeBron James making up the core of this team. Davis is doing his part, averaging a double-double. Davis is pouring in more than 32 points a contest, while grabbing close to 12 rebounds.

The three-point shot isn't falling for Davis, however. He is shooting an ice-cold 16.7 percent from three this season. In the Pistons game, Davis went 0-for-4 from beyond the arc in a disastrous performance. Davis hasn't made a shot from the perimeter in his last four games.

In spite of those offensive woes, Davis is more frustrated with how his team is playing on defense. His frustration only increased after losing to the Pistons. Detroit looked like a juggernaut in transition against Los Angeles. The Pistons also out rebounded Los Angeles by 18.

“We just weren’t physical. They were very physical and were playing in transition, got open looks from 3. They made some shots early on but they just didn’t feel us early on either end of the floor,” Davis said, per Lakers Nation. “We were hitting shots but our defense wasn’t there from the start.”

Davis and his colleagues will have to figure it out quickly. The center is leading his team so far this season in points, rebounds, steals and blocks. Lakers fans aren't used to the mediocrity they are seeing from the team's record so far.

Los Angeles made a lot of headlines this offseason, after the team drafted Bronny James. Bronny and his dad LeBron became the first father and son duo to play on the same NBA team at the same time. Bronny is playing a limited role for the club, appearing in just three games.

The Lakers next play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.