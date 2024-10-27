The Los Angeles Lakers overcame a second-half deficit to beat the Sacramento Kings last night for their third consecutive win to start the season. And while there are always numerous reasons why a team wins any game, Anthony Davis shouted out one player, in particular, for the come-from-behind win: LeBron James.

After holding off a late Kings rally, Davis gave some initial thoughts about the win while walking back to the Lakers locker room.

“Minnesota, Phoenix, Sac[ramento]. Tough way to start, but found a way to get it done,” Davis said before turning back to the camera and leaning in. “LeBron Raymone James.”

While it is theoretically possible he could be referencing teammate Bronny James, it's probably fair to say Davis was referring to LeBron, Bronny's father, and the player who finished the night with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists. In his 113th triple-double performance, LeBron wowed fans and, evidently, teammates alike with a flurry of points early in the fourth quarter.

After entering the final period down by 7, LeBron led the Lakers back in front of the Kings, who could do little to slow down the 39-year-old superstar. James had 11 straight points for the Lakers and scored 16 fourth-quarter points, accounting for half of his night's total.

The win marks the Lakers' third in a row to start the season, which is the first time the team has done that in 14 years. In the first two games, James had not had particularly jaw-dropping offensive nights — against the Timberwolves and Suns, he had 16 and 21 points, respectively — and instead relied on Davis to lead the way on the offensive end.

Davis scored 36 points, in addition to grabbing 16 rebounds, in the season-opening win vs. Minnesota before pouring in 35 points against Phoenix and then 31 points last night vs. Sacramento. The three consecutive games of 30 or more points for Davis make him the first Laker to achieve that feat in 19 years; Kobe Bryant recorded four straight games with 30+ points to begin the 2005-06 season.

The Lakers will leave Los Angeles for the first time this season now. After three straight home games, the team is set to visit Phoenix and play the Suns in a rematch of Friday's 123-116 Lakers win.

Monday night's game vs. the Suns is the first of a five-game road trip for the Lakers; the team will then play the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, and Memphis Grizzlies. The next time the Lakers will be back at home in Crypto.com Arena is Nov. 8 when they host the Philadelphia 76ers.