LeBron James put forth a performance for the ages on Monday night in Game 4 of the NBA Playoffs first-round series between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies. It was vintage LeBron who showed out with clutch play after clutch play as he led LA to a crucial 117-111 overtime victory over the No. 2 seed Grizzlies.

You have to note, though, that the 38-year-old has been playing through a foot injury for the past several weeks. This has been the case for LeBron throughout the Grizzlies series as well, which is why it comes as no surprise that he’s popped up on the injury report again ahead of Game 5 on Wednesday.

LeBron James injury status for Game 5 vs. Grizzlies

There appears to be no cause for concern for Lakers fans here after LeBron was listed as probable to play on Wednesday. It’s still the same right foot stress injury that is bothering him, but based on what we’ve seen from him in this series thus far, it doesn’t really look like it’s much of an issue for the four-time NBA champ.

With game 5 shifting back to Memphis, the Lakers have a tremendous opportunity in their hands to close out this series. They are now just one win away from booking their place in the Western Conference Semifinals where they will get to face either the Golden State Warriors or the Sacramento Kings. LeBron and Co. may already have one eye on that upcoming series, but you can be sure that their focus will be on closing out the Grizzlies in Game 5 on Wednesday.