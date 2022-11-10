Published November 10, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

Anthony Davis is off to a great statistical start to the season. However, the Los Angeles Lakers season is teetering on the edge of being over practically before it begins. Los Angeles sits near the bottom of the Western Conference at 2-9. Only the Houston Rockets (2-10) are worse in the NBA. That has prompted rumors that the Lakers might look to trade Davis.

The Lakers are an atrocious shooting team, which has created a stir that a player like Buddy Hield, paired with rim-protector Miles Turner, would make a lot of sense in Los Angeles. People on social media ran with the idea. But according to Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes, those types of discussions are not being had, at all.

If the Lakers were interested in shopping Davis, his agent and Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, would have received phone calls from interested parties. According to Haynes’ sources, that is not the case.

Anthony Davis is still just 29 years old and possesses immense talent. He is a bit of a unicorn. Davis can shoot decently well, even though his three-point percentage has plummeted. He can handle the basketball very well for a big, but it’s his defensive prowess combined with those attributes that make him a special player.

The only real drawback has been Davis’ inability to remain healthy. Over the last two years, he has basically missed half of each season. Prior to that, nagging minor injuries typically cost the big man 10-20 games.

But it appears that Los Angeles still sees a future with Davis in it. That begs the question, if they can’t win now with a healthy Davis and LeBron, what is the path forward?