The Los Angeles Lakers extended their win streak to two games with a decisive 113-100 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. The win not only improved the Lakers to 15-12 on the season but also narrowed the gap in the Western Conference standings as they chase a higher seed.

Austin Reaves was the star of the night, leading all scorers with 25 points while adding six rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Reaves’ performance continued a promising trend for the Lakers, who remain undefeated this season when he scores 25 or more points, according to StatsMuse.

Anthony Davis also delivered a dominant all-around effort, finishing with 21 points, 19 rebounds, six blocks, four assists, and three steals. His presence on both ends of the court anchored a Lakers team that appears to be finding its rhythm during this stretch.

Austin Reaves shines in Lakers' win over Kings

Reaves is enjoying a breakout fourth season, averaging career highs with 17.3 points, 5.0 assists, and 3.6 rebounds per game. He has also maintained his efficiency, shooting 43.7% from the field and 36% from three-point range. His consistent scoring and playmaking have been critical for the Lakers as they push for better positioning in the Western Conference.

The Lakers now prepare for a rematch against the Kings (13-15) on Saturday night in Sacramento before returning home to face the Detroit Pistons (11-17) on Monday. With momentum on their side, the Lakers have an opportunity to extend their win streak and solidify their place in the standings.

The Lakers’ recent success, powered by standout individual performances, have been accompanied by swirling trade rumors. Reports indicate the team is actively considering moves to strengthen their roster, with Jonas Valanciunas as a primary target. If a deal for Valanciunas falls through, the Lakers may pivot to backup options like Robert Williams III or Walker Kessler. Despite the trade chatter, the team remains focused on sustaining their momentum during a competitive stretch of the season.