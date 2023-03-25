Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

There is absolutely no doubt that Los Angeles Lakers wing Austin Reaves is balling out lately, helping the Purple and Gold remain in the play-in mix. That’s sparked conversations around what type of extension he could get this summer, with a deal in the ballpark of four years and $50 million very much in the cards. But, according to one former NBA player, Reaves is overhyped just because he plays for the “trash” Lakers and because he’s “white.” Yup, you read that correctly.

Rashad McCants, who played just five seasons in the Association, absolutely flamed Reaves and the entire LA organization with an outrageous take during an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast.

“…I’m like Austin Reaves…y’all giving [50 million] to him ’cause one he white and one he playing with the Lakers and they trash,” said McCants. “So it’s like, if the Lakers ain’t trash, he ain’t playing.”

Yikes. Sure, maybe Reaves wouldn’t be getting as many minutes on a legitimate contender, but you cannot ignore what he’s done in 2022-23 for the Lakeshow. The 24-year-old is averaging 12.3 points, 3.1 assists, and 3.0 rebounds per night while shooting 37% from deep as one of Darvin Ham’s go-to players off the bench. He also just erupted for 35 points on March 19th against the Orlando Magic. Reaves is no joke.

Frankly, it’s wrong for McCants to pull the race card as well. Just absolutely unnecessary. The ex-Timberwolves guard even compared Reaves’ recent run to Jeremy Lin’s over a decade ago but the Arkansas native has made it clear he’s here to stay.

While the Lakers will surely be hoping to keep Austin Reaves in free agency, there is also a strong possibility he’s offered more money elsewhere. Regardless, he’s making the most out of his opportunities and you simply have to respect that.

Brutal take from McCants.