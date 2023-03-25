Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

After a tumultuous season, the Los Angeles Lakers have officially turned their season around! A nail-biting win over the Oklahoma City Thunder puts LA at a 37-37 record for the season. This marks the first time that the team has reached .500 in a long, LONG time. What’s more impressive is the fact that they did this while LeBron James is resting an injury he suffered about a month ago now. After the game, LeBron James had some choice words for the Lakers doubters this season. (via ClutchPoints on Twitter)

"We hear all the chatter going on behind our backs but then they wanna smile in our faces when they see us!! Man BEAT IT!! Keep cooking they as*es 〰️ !" LeBron James directs his latest IG post to the non-believers 🌬️😤pic.twitter.com/voxuPcPsfA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 25, 2023

The Lakers definitely earned the right to clap back after everything they’ve experience this season. For most of the year, they’ve sat below .500. There were times where it felt like they could finally break through, only for their momentum to be snapped like a twig. After an inspired trade deadline flurry, though, LA plowed through the competition. Not even an injury to Anthony Davis and LeBron James could stop their momentum.

With how close the Western Conference has been, the Lakers have a legitimate chance to make it to the playoffs cleanly. They are within striking distance of the 6th-seeded Warriors (1.5 games behind) and have an outside chance of chasing the 4th-seeded Clippers (two games behind). Even then, the Lakers would be happy with a seventh or eighth seed, as it guarantees them two chances in the Play-In tournament.

With LeBron James targeting a return soon, the Lakers are looking like a dangerous team. They’re not quite a title contender… but no team would want to face this streaking roster in the playoffs. If they keep up this excellent pace, LA will make their way to playoffs, one way or another.