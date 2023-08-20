The Los Angeles Lakers are hoping for an injury-free FIBA Basketball World Cup for Austin Reaves and Dennis Schroder this summer. Reaves is coming off of a playoff performance in which he became a force on the offensive end of the court and a clutch playoff performer.

Schroder's speed and dependability opened up the court for Lakers stars Anthony Davis, LeBron James, and Reaves.

The Lakers have a wide variety of exciting matchups circled on the 2023 schedule for this upcoming season. Darvin Ham's team also has the most nationally televised games scheduled for 2023-2024.

Reaves said recently that he's looking forward to competing against his Lakers teammate in the FIBA World Cup this offseason for a variety of reasons.

“I definitely want to play Dennis. He’s a really good friend of mine… Definitely want to compete against him.” Austin Reaves and Team USA face Dennis Schroder and Germany tomorrow in their final friendly before the FIBA World Cup 👀pic.twitter.com/WtcxtUWM81 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 20, 2023

Team USA is set to take on Schroder and the German team in a friendly exhibition match Sunday at noon.

For our discussion on Wemby's potential to surpass LeBron, listen below:

Reaves currently ranks a surprising fifth on the Team USA scoring charts prior to Sunday's matchup. The former Wichita State Shocker and current Lakers forward has also averaged 2.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists during friendly action as his team continues to prepare for regulation play.

The 30-year-old Schroeder meanwhile leads Team Germany in scoring thus far with 20 points per game. Franz Wagner of the Orlando Magic is just behind him with 17.7 points per game while his brother Moritz leads Germany with 7.3 rebounds so far.

If Team USA is to defeat the German team, they will need a balanced effort from top players including Mikal Bridges, Jalen Brunson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others. The German team plays well as a unit and has quality NBA talent across the board.

The competition should bring out the best in both Lakers stars. By the time the dust settles, expect Darvin Ham's Lakers to be happy with the progress each of them has made, adding to a strong roster that will include a talented first round pick out of Indiana named Jalen Hood-Schifano next year as well.