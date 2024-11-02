The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a five-game road trip and have dropped their first two games of the trip after starting the season 3-0. They are already short-handed as Christian Wood and Jarred Vanderbilt have been out due to injury. And now they might have another issue to worry about. During the second quarter of the Lakers’ game against the Toronto Raptors, Austin Reaves suffered an apparent ankle injury and left to the locker room, as per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet.

Although Reaves did not finish the first half, he was in the starting lineup for the Lakers coming out of halftime.

Austin Reaves has been one of the Lakers’ most consistent players this season and any long-term injury would be a major blow. He had appeared recently on the team’s injury report with a thigh issue, but his status was listed as probable.

Reaves missed one of the Lakers’ preseason games due to an ankle issue, but the injury wasn’t serious and he was available for the season opener. Prior to exiting the game against the Raptors, Reaves had a stat line of 13 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in 14 minutes of play.

He had been shooting 4-0f-6 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

During the Lakers’ early 3-0 start, Reaves spent a lot of time on-ball as a primary ball-handler and playmaker. Coming into Friday’s game in Toronto, he had been averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 52.5 percent shooting from the field, 44.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

His points, rebounds, steals, field goal percentage and three-point percentage are all career-highs.

Reaves joined the Lakers after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft. He originally signed a two-way contract with the Lakers but the team quickly converted his deal to a standard one before the 2021-22 season even started.

The former Oklahoma and Wichita State standout has improved his numbers each season he’s been in the NBA. Now in his fourth season, his production is going to be crucial towards whatever success the Lakers hope to have this year.

Him being back out on the court for the second half is certainly good news for the Lakers and their fans.