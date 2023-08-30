It's been quite a year for Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves. The 25-year-old became a break out star for the Lakers, particularly during the team's Conference Finals run where he put up multiple 20 point games and established himself as one of the team's top players outside of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Since his playoff performance, Reaves has been awarded a four-year max contract extension and also signed a shoe deal with the brand Rigorer. He also was named to Team USA for the FIBA World Cup, which he is currently playing at.

During an interview at the World Cup, Reaves said, “To say the least it's been a very amazing year for myself. I feel like it's kind of well deserved. I feel like my whole life, I've worked for this. I've never taken shortcuts, it's always been the hard path and I finally got awarded for everything I put into it,” via Nicole Ganglani.

Austin Reaves became the third undrafted player ever from the NBA to make the FIBA World Cup team. In three games so far he has put up 35 points, including leading Team USA in points in a 109-81 win over Greece when he scored 15 points and earned the Player of the Game award. He has also proven to be one of the most popular players at the FIBA World Cup, earning giant cheers and applause from the Filipino crowds.

Reaves and Team USA have their next matchup Friday when they take on Montenegro at the FIBA World Cup.