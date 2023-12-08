After the Lakers clinched their spot in the In-Season Tournament Finals, Austin Reaves talked up the MVP chances of Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton

The stage is set for what should be a people-pleasing final showdown of the NBA In-Season Tournament. LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are delivering plenty of star power and national prominence in the Western Conference, while a potentially emerging power in the Indiana Pacers represent the East. Though, this underdog cannot properly be discussed without first shining a light on Tyrese Haliburton.

Lakers guard and fan favorite Austin Reaves did just that after his team thumped the New Orleans Pelicans, 133-89, in the semifinals on Thursday night. And he did not hold back.

“I told {D'Angelo Russell} before the season started that if they’re competing in the East, I think Tyrese has a chance to win an MVP at some point,” Reaves said, per Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet. “The way he plays, the unselfishness, he makes his teammates better.”

Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton is climbing the superstar ladder

Haliburton has led the Pacers (12-8) to a 6-0 record in the In-Season Tournament and is becoming a household name after his heroics versus the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. He recorded a triple-double against the former and carved up the latter for 27 points and 15 assists without committing a single turnover. After being overlooked throughout his basketball career, the 23-year-old has definitively arrived.

And that is a major appeal of this tourney. Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers are gaining much-needed exposure, something that should continue when they host the 2024 All-Star Game in February. Although the MVP award feels a bit out of grasp right now, he can keep building a compelling case by besting the Lakers on Saturday night and delivering the NBA Cup to this success-starved franchise.

Haliburton's former Team USA teammate Austin Reaves cannot be taken lightly in his own right. He complemented LeBron James with 17 points, seven assists and five rebounds off the bench versus the Pelicans. It will be interesting to see both of these young talents face off under the bright lights of Las Vegas in the T-Mobile Arena.