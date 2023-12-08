Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton extended an NBA record feat on Thursday vs the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Thursday evening, star point guard Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers advanced to the final round of the first-ever NBA In-Season Tournament with an epic 128-119 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in Las Vegas. Haliburton was once again brilliant, following up his virtuoso performance in Indiana's recent win over the Boston Celtics with another outstanding showing against the Bucks and leading his team one step closer to recording NBA history later on this weekend.

In fact, so impressive was Haliburton's performance on Thursday that he recorded a bit of his own personal NBA history in the process. Against the Bucks, Tyrese Haliburton finished with 27 points, 15 assists, and no turnovers. That's already the third game he's recorded this season with 25 or more points, 15 or more assists, and no turnovers. No NBA player has had more than one such game in their entire career since turnovers were first tracked in the 1977-78 season, per the NBA's official account on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Essentially, Tyrese Haliburton is elite at essentially every skill you would hope for in a modern NBA point guard. His size allows him to get to the rim fairly easily against most smaller guards and he finishes when he gets there, he has developed an elite three-point shooting touch over the last few seasons, and his court vision and passing ability are arguably his best skills.

The Pacers now await the winner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the New Orleans Pelicans to see who they'll be playing on Saturday.