Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

LeBron James is uncertain about his future in the NBA and with the Los Angeles Lakers, telling the media after their Western Conference Finals sweep that he has to “think about” it. Apparently, he’s also mulling about potentially calling it a career.

According to the latest reports, James will also be considering the possibility of retiring from the game, per Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. He is expected to take his time before making a decision.

“Lakers star LeBron James is uncertain if he’ll be with the team when the 2023-24 NBA season starts in the fall, and retirement is under consideration,” Haynes wrote.

This report comes after the Lakers suffered a rather heartbreaking playoff exit at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Nikola Jokic and co. swept the season series, with the Colorado franchise even erasing a 15-point halftime deficit in Game 4 on Monday to send LeBron and co. packing.

After the painful sweep, James told reporters that he couldn’t say that it was a successful year despite the fact that they exceeded expectations. After all, at the end of the day, they didn’t win a championship.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I don’t like to say it was a successful year because I don’t play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career… Personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about,” James added, fueling the uncertainty about his future in the game.

James did say before that he would like to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA before he calls it a career. However, considering his age and the season they just had despite his incredible production at age 38, it’s hard to blame LeBron if he wants to retire.

“I don't like to say it was a successful year because I dont play for anything besides winning championships at this point in my career… Personally, going forward with the game of basketball, I’ve got a lot to think about.” LeBron James on his future.pic.twitter.com/QQsorEjRR8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 23, 2023

For now, fans can only wait and be patient until James makes his decision.