Los Angeles Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis have no doubt in their minds that the Nikola Jokic-led Denver Nuggets are the best team they have faced in the playoffs since they paired up four years ago.

LeBron shared as much in his postgame presser after the Nuggets swept his Lakers in the West Finals. The Purple and Gold lost Game 4 on Monday after leading by as much as 15 points in the contest.

“Me and AD we’re just talking in the locker room for a little bit, and we came to the consensus this is probably the best team that we’ve played since we’ve been together for our four years. It’s just well orchestrated, well put together. They have scoring, they have shooting, they have playmaking, they have smarts, they have length, they have depth,” James explained. He added that it’s really hard to stop Denver because of Jokic, who was just able to make incredible shots multiple times throughout the series.

James literally tipped his hat to Jokic to make his point, per Michael Corvo of ClutchPoints.

LeBron said he and AD agreed the Nuggets were probably the best team they’ve faced in a playoff series. He then literally tipped his cap to Joker pic.twitter.com/gkuulg1hII — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) May 23, 2023

True enough, the Nuggets just proved they are the better team against the Lakers. While LeBron James and co. tried hard to crush Denver multiple times, they couldn’t and the Colorado franchise just keeps coming back.

Perhaps Game 4 reflected all that. The Lakers were up by 15 at halftime and appeared to be on their way to avoiding a sweep. However, a 36-16 third quarter from the Nuggets completely flipped the game and Los Angeles just had no answer for that.

Props to LeBron James and Anthony Davis for admitting that the Nuggets are just on a different level. Hopefully, though, they can bounce back next season and get their revenge.