The Los Angeles Lakers have the NBA's most heartwarming story right now. Pairing LeBron James with his son Bronny James on the Lakers is something that you never see in the NBA, let alone from one of the game's most legendary figures. ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes that James may be biding his time before looking to join another NBA team.

Windhorst believes that health is the biggest factor for James when determining how long he wants to continue playing basketball. The second biggest factor could be attempting to join a future Las Vegas expansion team in the NBA.

“The biggest thing, other than health, that we’re gonna see that is going to determine when the end of LeBron’s career is when the owners of the league set forth a timeline about when they’re gonna establish that expansion team in Las Vegas,” Windhorst said on First Take. “I suspect once the TV rights deals get wrapped up … they’re gonna bring expansion to the table.”

Windhorst also added, “(James) wants to partner with partners to become the face of the franchise in Las Vegas.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has gone one the record that the league would explore expansion after it locks up new media rights. Those deals are expected to be completed in the near future.

Will LeBron James want to stay in the NBA long enough to play for one of these franchises?

Former NFL QB Cam Newton believes Lakers star LeBron James will rejuvenate his career while playing with Bronny James

NBA fans cannot wait to see LeBron James play basketball on the same team as his son later this fall.

Former NFL QB Cam Newton recently spoke about LeBron James and Bronny James on a recent episode of the 4th & 1 Podcast on YouTube. Newton believes that playing with his son will rejuvenate LeBron James' NBA career.

“Now he’s playing for something, not that he wasn’t playing for something before. Just think about this, he has a new burning desire, a person that he has to show the ropes,” Newton said. “…going to be come on son, we gotta get great today. And don’t let Bronny push his dad, ‘hey pop you in there with my mother f—-ing momma, get your a– out we’ve got to win a championship.’…LeBron has purpose now, this mother f—-er has just been rejuvenated, he’s got someone that he can play for now. To show the ropes on the road, in-season, off-season.”

Newton also blasted critics who claim that Bronny James is only in the NBA because of his last name.

“I’m about to give you all the ingredients to the damn cake, and it’s up to you, I’m not going to let you fail,” said Newton. “The same as anybody who’s an executive, anybody who’s a manager, anybody who’s a coach. So that’s what I mean, f—k the nepotism.”

It remains an open question how much we will actually see Bronny James right away. It is very rare for late second-round picks to earn a lot of minutes, but James could be an exception. Head coach JJ Redick may also feel a lot of pressure from fans to put both LeBron and Bronny on the court at the same time.

October cannot get here soon enough.