Although there was significant interest surrounding the NBA debut of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James, expectations were also tempered. People wanted to see him make history by sharing the court with his father, all-time great LeBron James, but they knew the guard would need to hone his skill set in the G League.

Now, as James gets set to suit up for the South Bay Lakers, fans are excited to see what he can do against players who are on a similar developmental timetable. Intrigue is actually so high that the G League squad has already sold out tickets for Saturday night's game versus the visiting South Lake City Stars, per South Bay's official X account.

The No. 55 pick in the NBA Draft is an undeniable draw, as fans in El Segundo, California and beyond flock to the LA Lakers' training complex to watch him take on what figures to be a far more prominent role. James averaged just 3.3 minutes in four NBA games this season before being assigned to South Bay. This has long been the plan that he and the organization agreed to, so anticipation has already reached a high level.

Bronny James can make clear strides in South Bay

This G League move will enable the 20-year-old the opportunity to improve his offensive game, namely his shooting limitations. James, who underwent cardiac arrest in the summer of 2023, shot only 36.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent behind the 3-point line for USC last season. With more in-game attempts and usage, he will be able to work on his mechanics and instincts. The NBA cannot afford him that type of advantage at this current time.

LA is looking to maximize Bronny James' chances for success, and spending a decent amount of time with South Bay this season seems like a key part of that process. Beyond the benefits this transition could have for the young athlete, the Lakers will also rake in more profits than one expects from a G League affiliate.

The energy surrounding South Bay's matchup versus Salt Lake City is going to be good for the entire product. Players will be extra motivated to take advantage of the larger audience and make a statement. James does not need additional exposure, but this should be a crucial experience for him nonetheless.