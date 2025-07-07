The Phoenix Suns' disastrous super-team experiment officially has a time of death. They finalized the massive seven-team Kevin Durant trade on July 6, choosing to completely alter their formerly grand championship vision and enter a pivotal transition or retooling phase. The franchise might feel the effects of its failed plan for a while, but by agreeing to a buyout with Bradley Beal, it can move forward much more freely. The three-time All-Star also requires a fresh start.

Beal did not fit on a Suns squad that needed more versatility rather than scoring — which he still provides at a decent rate. Durant and Devin Booker already had the offense covered, making it difficult to accommodate the veteran guard's skill set. Though, at a far more reasonable cost, and in a different situation, he can still help a squad win games. Once Beal officially splits with the Suns, which could happen very soon, he should have the choice to join a playoff-caliber team.

Two of the franchises expected to pursue the 2021 All-NBA Third-Team selection reside in Southern California. The Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers are both coming off first-round postseason exits, operating with a strong sense of urgency and have limited options to upgrade the roster this summer. They must at least consider signing an established talent like Beal. He can still do plenty for them, but what can these LA franchises do for him.

After exercising his no-trade clause last season, the 32-year-old is once again in a power position. He cannot take his decision lightly. Where he plays during the 2025-26 NBA campaign, and possibly beyond, could determine how the rest of his career unfolds. Bradley Beal has to weigh his potential landing spots and determine where he is most likely to succeed.

If he does engage in this reflection period, I believe he will find that the Clippers are the more preferable destination.

Clippers make sense for No. 3



The idea that there is a better match for Beal than a Luka Doncic and LeBron James-led team is admittedly hard to sell, but it is important to acknowledge that neither the Lakers nor Clippers were close to genuine title contention this year. The latter did push the Denver Nuggets to a Game 7 in the opening round of the playoffs, but coming within one win of beating the squad who came within one win of ousting the championship-winning Oklahoma City Thunder is not a great consolation prize.

There are other reasons why the Clippers should appeal more to Beal instead of their “big brother.” For one, their window may be a bit wider. LeBron James could play his final NBA campaign next season, assuming he even remains in LA, and Austin Reaves' long-term status is also uncertain. Additionally, the jury is still out on JJ Redick's head coaching prowess. The Clippers have their own questions to address, but they are more stable than people might realize.

The artist formerly known as the Buffalo Braves has quietly posted consecutive 50-win seasons. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden could both be on the roster through the 2026-27 campaign (assuming Harden exercises his player option), Ivica Zubac is arguably the most underrated center in the NBA and Tyronn Lue is one of the best coaches in the game today. This group's foundation is dependent on the health and performance of its aging veteran duo, but there is still a nice culture in place.

Despite the prestige that the Purple and Gold exudes, the Lakers do not presently inspire the same amount of faith from an organizational standpoint. They can get by with their prodigious star power and skill, but sound decision-making is harder to detect.

While many believe the Clippers are showing questionable judgement by trading 2024-25 breakout and superb shooter Norman Powell to the Miami Heat for big man John Collins, that move should make more sense if they add one specific player in the near future. And his name is Bradley Beal.

He can step into an organization that has done a nice job at adapting to its surroundings and maximizing its players' abilities. He was not the missing link on the Suns. One could even call him a detriment at times. But this man can elevate the Clips.

What Bradley Beal can bring to Inglewood

I questioned the Lakers' front-office operation, but that skepticism significantly increases when talking about the Suns. They prioritized talent over cohesion and balance, and now they are experiencing the consequences of that decision. Beal has to accept accountability for the role he played in Phoenix's disappointing stretch. But he was not put in an optimal position to prosper, either.

The Clippers can potentially create such an environment for him. The parallels of two top guys who command the ball are not lost on me. Integrating Beal into the Leonard and Harden-led offense will not be easy, but I trust that Lue can figure out how to feed everyone. If Harden embraces his playmaking role and cuts down on the 16.4 shot attempts he averaged per game last season, then Beal should receive a sufficient offensive workload.

Leonard is also unlikely to log a full season given his injury history, which could allow the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA Draft to relive his Washington Wizards days. When at full force, though, these players must lean on each other. Beal, who should be humbled after his stint with the Suns, hopefully understands that he cannot be the No. 1 option on a contender at this stage of his career. However, he is still capable enough to make a sizable impact in this league.

The albatross of a $250 million contract, coupled with his injury troubles and Phoenix's 36-46 record, prevents many from admitting that Beal's numbers were solid overall. He scored 17.6 points while shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3-point range in 106 games with the Suns. He is also a valuable secondary playmaker, averaging 4.3 assists during his 13-year NBA run. Bradley Beal still has valuable production to offer.

And the LA Clippers can ensure that he gets to prove it. The Lakers are outwardly the more attractive option, but the same was true about the Suns a couple years ago. The St. Louis, Missouri native must look deeper than the surface, and if he does, I think he will like what he sees at the Intuit Dome.