Recently, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went viral on Instagram after he took to the platform to post a video of himself playing golf. James joins a long lineage of NBA players, including Charles Barkley, who were quick to draw mockery from fans for their perceived lack of golfing talents, but one person who was impressed with what he saw was none other than golfing star Jordan Spieth.

Spieth recently took to the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams to give LeBron some constructive criticism about his swing.

“It's pretty solid,” said Spieth. “A lot of times, other athletes go to golf, and they start swinging super long and their arms go everywhere. It's compact, so there's some potential to obviously get a lot more power into it, but he's off to a good start there.”

Spieth then broke down what specifcally James could adjust for the next time he hits the golf course.

“He could use his wrists more. It's just kinda an arm swing. He could just get a lot more power if he lets that club float a little, use his wrists a little bit. As he goes back, the club only gets to what looks like a half swing. If he gets a little bit more of a turn, throws his wrists into it a little bit, he could gain 30 yards in 30 minutes. If he cares, whoever's gonna get to coach him on that, he's gonna be pretty excited, I think,” he said.

LeBron James has been the subject of some media speculation after his agent Rich Paul recently made some cryptic comments that some interpreted as a desire to part ways with the Lakers.

However, James has since opted into his player option with the Lakers, meaning a trade would be the only way he could end up on a new team, and $50 million-plus contracts aren't necessarily the easiest to move around in today's NBA landscape.

James will have a few more months to improve his golf swing before the 2025-26 NBA season begins in October.