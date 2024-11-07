The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2024-25 season hot but have cooled down to a 4-4 record. Bronny James has already appeared with the Los Angeles squad early on, but the team provided a timeline for his NBA G League debut.

The Lakers assigned James to their G League affiliate, South Bay, on Thursday, and the rookie guard is expected to debut against the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday, Nov. 9, per Shams Charania of ESPN. James will be on the Lakers roster for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers and will rejoin South Bay, Charania added.

Furthermore, James' G League plan includes him playing in only South Bay home games, sources communicated to Charania. James will shuttle between both leagues, and each team will manage his time on the respective rosters.

Bronny James' G League update is notable, considering he has started his rookie year with the main Lakers roster. James should be able to gain more playing time and experience with South Bay.

The rookie guard has averaged 1.0 points, 0.5 assists, 0.3 rebounds, and 0.3 steals in a limited 3.3 minutes per game with the Lakers. Los Angeles' coaching staff and NBA fans will get to see more of what James can do once he starts his G League tenure.

James did not have the most productive freshman year with the USC basketball program during the 2023-24 season. After returning from a hiatus due to a cardiac arrest, James averaged 4.8 points in 19.3 minutes per game. However, the former McDonald's All-American and ESPN Top 100 recruit impressed scouts at the 2024 NBA Draft Combine, which caused his draft stock to climb.

James' athleticism and defensive abilities are highly promising. Questions about his offense still linger though. With Los Angeles' move to play James in the G League, he should be able to further develop and eventually become a valuable part of an NBA rotation.