Cooper Flagg and Bronny James are set to headline one of the most anticipated NBA Summer League matchups in league history when the Dallas Mavericks face the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Thursday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The game marks the official Summer League debut for Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. It also serves as the second appearance this summer for James, who is entering his second NBA season with the Lakers. According to TickPick, the contest is already the most expensive NBA Summer League ticket on record, with an average price of $201.

Bronny James will face off against Cooper Flagg on Day 1 of the Las Vegas Summer League, and it’s currently the most expensive Summer League ticket on record on @TickPick, with an average price of $201. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wA4cX44kt2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

Cooper Flagg’s debut, Bronny James’ return headline historic Mavericks-Lakers Summer League matchup

Article Continues Below

The matchup has drawn unprecedented attention for a Summer League event, largely due to Flagg’s high-profile entrance into the NBA and the continued spotlight on James, the 20-year-old son of Lakers superstar LeBron James. Their head-to-head meeting marks a historic moment, as no previous Summer League game has generated this level of demand or visibility.

James contributed 10 points, one rebound, and one steal in his first Summer League outing this season, a 103–83 victory over the Miami Heat. He shot 3-of-7 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and posted a plus/minus of +4 in just 11 minutes of play.

Flagg, regarded as one of the most hyped prospects in recent memory, will make his debut in front of a sold-out crowd as part of a Mavericks roster undergoing a significant retool. The 18-year-old forward enters the league with expectations of becoming a franchise cornerstone in Dallas.

The Lakers and Mavericks opening night matchup in Las Vegas is expected to set the tone for the 2025 NBA 2K26 Summer League. With top-tier prospects and rising storylines converging on one stage, the game is shaping up as a landmark moment in the NBA’s offseason calendar.