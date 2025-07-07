Veteran center Jaxson Hayes is returning to the Los Angeles Lakers on a one-year contract. It's a deal that has Hayes returning to L.A. for at least one more season, where he'll likely serve as the backup behind Deandre Ayton. On Monday, more details were revealed regarding Hayes' contract.

Reports indicate that the 25-year-old center waived his no-trade clause to re-sign with the Lakers, according to Dan Woike of The Athletic. That decision opens up the possibility of Los Angeles using Jaxson Hayes as a possible trade piece at some point during the season.

“Jaxson Hayes waived his implicit no-trade clause to re-sign with the Lakers, sources tell The Athletic.”

Hayes is set to play for the Lakers for his third season after re-signing with the club. The former Texas Longhorn has been the backup center for Los Angeles over recent years, but did have to step into a starting role last season for a little bit after the front office traded Anthony Davis away for Luka Doncic.

Jaxson Hayes ended the 2024-25 campaign averaging 6.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 72.2% from the field and 62.2% from the free-throw line. That's the type of production the Lakers should expect from him next season, assuming he remains in Los Angeles throughout his contract.

The Lakers have gone out of their way this offseason to find depth behind the starting lineup, while also finding an improvement at center in Ayton. Los Angeles has also acquired Jake LaRavia, who is primed for a depth role at small forward.

With some subtle news, the Lakers are rumored to be building for 2027. However, the club still has LeBron James on the roster, who is in the final year of his deal. With the current roster, Los Angeles appears to be a playoff contender, but the organization's title hopes may not come to fruition until after next season.