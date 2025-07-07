After Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James opted into the final year, worth $52.6 million, for the 2024-25 campaign, something significant stood out to ESPN's Brian Windhorst — the Lakers haven't acknowledged it. Suggesting a potential rift between James and Los Angeles' front office, Windhorst finds the situation odd. He also believes James' agent, Rich Paul's recent comments, is most likely, the source of their issues.

Unlike James' news, the Lakers have sent press releases for moves made throughout the early stages of free agency, including their Deandre Ayton signing, and at least three more, according to Windhorst via The Hoop Collective.

“I will let you know that I received four press releases from the Lakers today, four of them,” Windhorst said. “So their press release operation is, in fact, just fine.”

Amidst trolling Los Angeles, Windhorst joked that the public got a quote from Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka on acquiring Jake LaRavia, but nothing said about James coming back for, what could be, potentially his last NBA season.

“Jake is a high IQ two way player with ideal skills for a JJ Redick basketball system,” Windhorst's co-host Tim McMahon read before interjecting, “What about another basketball system? Glad he fits that system.”

Then, Brian Windhorst reminded viewers the Lakers also released a statement about Ayton. Still, nothing about James one week removed from him agreeing to return for 2025-26.

“It’s been a week since the opt-in,” Winhorst added. “We have no press release.”

LeBron James' agent Rich Paul's blunt message to Lakers

Lakers All-Star LeBron James is entering his 22nd NBA season. For many, sticking with the Lakers as he enters his first full season with Luka Doncic as his team, is the best move at this stage of his career. Still, James' agent, Rich Paul, warned the front office of having conflicting short-term goals, per ESPN's

“LeBron wants to compete for a championship,” Paul told ESPN. “He knows the Lakers are building for the future. He understands that, but he values a realistic chance of winning it all. We are very appreciative of the partnership that we've had for eight years with Jeanie [Buss] and Rob [Pelinka] and consider the Lakers as a critical part of his career.

“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future. We do want to evaluate what's best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career. He wants to make every season he has left count,” Paul concluded.

Perhaps seeing what moves lie ahead for the Lakers will push them toward emerging as championship contenders.