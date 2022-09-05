Byron Scott takes jab at Clippers as Lakers’ little brother of Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers have a rich history, winning 17 NBA Championships in the league’s 75 years of existence. The organization has an innumerable amount of NBA Champions, whether they’re stars or role players, that have turned into sports media members analyzing the game. Byron Scott is one of those players who never holds back what he thinks, especially when it comes to the LA Clippers.

The Lakers have lost 32 of their last 37 games against the Clippers dating back to November 2012. They’ve still got no championship to show for it yet, but the franchise that has been a laughing stock for decades under then-owner Donald Sterling is a serious contender year-in and year-out under the leadership of Steve Ballmer. Byron Scott believes despite recent success, the Clippers organization has made no dents in the Lakers’ hold over Los Angeles.

Byron Scott made a recent appearance at the2022 Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala in Los Angeles, where celebrities and sports stars gathered to bring awareness and raise funds for cancer research. First and foremost, Scott told ClutchPoints he was excited for LeBron James’ two-year, $97.1 million extension, which would likely keep James with the Lakers through the end of his career.

“It means they keep him for a couple more years,” Byron Scott told ClutchPoints. “That’s the number one thing. And they’re gonna continue to be relevant. They still need some help, obviously on the defensive end and hopefully Darvin [Ham] can get that back instilled into them and understanding that’s the most important part of the game right now, is playing defense every single night. But I’m glad LeBron’ gonna finish a laker.”

With regards to the Russell Westbrook saga and whether he believes the Lakers can win with him as your starting point guard, Scott kept his thoughts simple.

“We’ll see.”

The Lakers struggled in the 2021-22 season, mostly due to Anthony Davis and LeBron James’ injuries. They finished with a 33-49 record, a deeply underwhelming performance from the team many thought could reach 50+ wins in the preseason.

Just like the Lakers, the Clippers also struggled with injuries all year to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Beyond that, Norman Powell suffered an injury just three games into his Clippers debut.

With Leonard and George back healthy, many expect the Clippers to push the Warriors for the NBA Championship. Byron Scott is not at all sold.

“Ehh, they’re alright,” Scott said mockingly. “I mean, they’re the Clippers, let’s just put it that way. I’m not gonna give them any props until they win something. Simple as that.

“What we got, 17? Oh, okay. I just want them to win one. Just one. Then we can talk.”

The 2022-23 regular season is set to tip off on October 18th, with the Lakers taking on the Golden State Warriors. The purple and gold then travel back home for their home opener against the LA Clippers on October 20th.