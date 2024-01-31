Christian Wood posted a cryptic message on X shortly before the Lakers tipped off against the Hawks.

Christian Wood posted “Lol” on X minutes before the Los Angeles Lakers' matchup with the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena.

Wood's post, at 4:1o p.m. PT, came about 10 minutes after the Lakers publicly revealed their starting lineup. Noticeably, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham tapped Jaxson Hayes, not Wood, to get the start in place of Anthony Davis (hip), alongside LeBron James, Taurean Prince, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell.

Hayes has largely been out of the Lakers' rotation, with Wood typically filling the backup center spot. In 9.6 minutes across 37 games (one start), Hayes has averaged 11.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per 36 minutes. Wood, in 18.1 minutes (42 games), is averaging 14.1 points, 10.6 rebounds, 1.5 blocks per 36. Hayes' 3-point shot has been predictably nonexistent (0-for-5), though Wood (31.6%) hasn't exactly lit it up. (Wood is, of course, the more accomplished veteran, though both players are on minimum contracts.)

In all likelihood, Ham gave Hayes the nod because of how the 23-year-old played 24 hours earlier in Houston. The Lakers cut the Rockets lead from 30 down to 10 in the fourth quarter with a lineup that included Hayes, LeBron, Prince, and Russell. Hayes finished with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting in 13:42. Postgame, Ham explained that he stuck with that group in part because of their effectiveness.

Wood's displeasure could be another headache for Ham, who has frequently confused — and occasionally irked — the locker room with puzzling lineup choices.

In Atlanta, Wood subbed in for Hayes at the 4:27 mark. The Lakers trailed the Hawks, 36-29, after the first quarter.