The Los Angeles Lakers will be without Anthony Davis for Tuesday night's matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, the team announced.

AD has aggravated the hip/groin issue he's been managing since November in each of the last two games. He gingerly exited the Lakers' win over the Golden State Warriors on Saturday — following a hard collision with Draymond Green — before returning for most of the fourth quarter and both overtimes (he finished with 28 points in 45 minutes). Davis said his “hip spasm” was connected to his lingering ailment.

On Monday, Davis looked notably slowed in the Lakers' lopsided loss to the Houston Rockets. He admitted that his movement was limited due to the groin issue. Darvin Ham kept Davis on the bench in favor of Jaxson Hayes as the Lakers mounted a late comeback effort — a decision Ham said was partially due to the All-Star's health.

“I just couldn't move how I usually move on both ends of the floor,” acknowledged Davis, who finished with 23 points and seven rebounds in 29 minutes.

AD said his groin felt “sore” afterward and wasn't sure about his status for Atlanta.

Davis is customarily listed as questionable on the team's injury report with Achilles soreness. “Hip spasm” was added for the Atlanta game — the declaration the Lakers have used throughout the season when the issue flares up.

Tuesday will be Davis' third missed game of the season. He's averaging 24.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.3 blocks per game on 55.4% shooting.

LeBron James is listed as questionable for Atlanta. After playing 37 minutes on Monday in Houston (despite the blowout), James said the “plan” was to play in both legs of the back-to-back. Cam Reddish (ankle sprain) remains out.

The Lakers (24-24) are 1-1 on their six-game road trip.