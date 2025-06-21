The New York Yankees received a major update regarding the return of right-handed pitcher Luis Gil, as manager Aaron Boone shed light on the anticipated timeline. Gil, who has been sidelined since spring with a shoulder injury, could make his return by late July or early August — a move that could significantly bolster the Yankees rotation heading into the postseason push.

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reported the development on X (formerly Twitter), relaying what Boone shared about the team's expectations for Gil.

“Aaron Boone said the Yankees are thinking of Luis Gil as a Trade Deadline acquisition if everything goes right, so think late July/early August.”

Gil's injury has been a lingering concern since a high-grade lat strain was diagnosed in March. Initially projected for a midsummer return, the revised timeline reflects caution from the club. Boone's characterization of Gil as a “trade deadline addition” suggests the Yankees are banking on his comeback rather than making an external move.

The Yankees have taken a methodical approach with Gil’s rehab, aiming to avoid any setbacks that could jeopardize his long-term development. After emerging as a surprise ace in 2024, the team sees the 27-year-old pitcher as not just a short-term boost but as a foundational piece for the rotation well beyond this season. His rehab plan has included monitored bullpen sessions, strength training, and throwing progression aimed at full stabilization of the lat muscle. With no pressure to rush him back, New York hopes the patient timeline will yield maximum impact once he’s activated, especially with postseason positioning on the line.

Gil’s return could be crucial for the Yankees, who currently lead the AL East with a 43-32 record by 1.5 games over the scorching Tampa Bay Rays. Despite injuries to key contributors, the team has managed a solid 3.56 ERA in 2025, nearly mirroring Gil’s 3.50 ERA from 2024 — a breakout season that earned him AL Rookie of the Year honors. That campaign saw him go 15-7 with 171 strikeouts in 151.2 innings.

Adding the right-hander back into the mix could strengthen a rotation that already features Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt. With arms like Will Warren (4.83 ERA) and Carlos Carrasco (5.91 ERA) struggling, Gil’s presence offers a significant upgrade and helps reduce bullpen wear and tear.

The Boone update positions Gil as a midseason X-factor. His ability to eat innings, generate strikeouts, and pitch deep into games is exactly what the Yankees rotation needs down the stretch. Given the rising cost of trade deadline pitching, getting Gil back healthy could be the most efficient move New York makes all year.

As the MLB trade deadline nears, fans should watch Gil’s rehab closely. If all goes well, his return might feel less like an injury comeback — and more like a major acquisition.