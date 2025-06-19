Wednesday brought the bombshell news that the Buss family had agreed to sell their majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter at a valuation of $10 billion. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Luka Doncic and LeBron James feel “excitement” about the sale, and Doncic spoke out about it Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Lakers are an amazing organization. I’m looking forward to meeting Mark and excited about the future. I am also grateful to Jeanie and the Buss family for welcoming me to LA, and I’m happy that Jeanie will continue to be involved. I look forward to working with both of them to win championships!”

Doncic has every reason to be excited about this sale as he embarks on this new chapter with the Lakers. While his first playoff run with the franchise didn't go as planned with a five-game first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, he's in line to get a big new contract this offseason. The Dallas Mavericks didn't want to give Doncic the five-year, $345 million supermax contract he was set to be eligible for before his trade, but Los Angeles is prepared to give him whatever he wants.

Article Continues Below
More Los Angeles Lakers News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks on before a game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Lakers rumors: Franchise sale breeds ‘excitement’ from Luka Doncic, LeBron JamesRexwell Villas ·
Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani shakes hands with Dodgers owner Mark Walter at an introductory press conference at Dodger Stadium.
10 things you need to know about Lakers’ new majority owner Mark WalterMatty Breisch ·
Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura (8) poses for a photo with Los Angeles Angels player Shohei Ohtani at Staples Center.
Sorry Lakers, Dave Roberts is keeping Shohei Ohtani in Dodgers blueMatty Breisch ·
Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss and husband Jay Mohr attend the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena.
Why Jeanie Buss selling Lakers is different than Mark Cuban’s Mavericks saleDavid Yapkowitz ·
Magic Johnson attends a WNBA game between the Los Angeles Sparks and the Minnesota Lynx at Crypto.com Arena.
Magic Johnson congratulates Jeanie Buss on $10 billion saleLorenzo J Reyna ·
Los Angeles Dodgers president Stan Kasten (left), chairman and controlling owner Mark Walter (center) and manager Dave Roberts watch batting practice prior to the game against the New York Mets at Dodger Stadium.
Lakers fans will love Dodgers manager Dave Roberts’ take on franchise saleTroy Finnegan ·

The new Lakers star is eligible to sign a four-year extension worth nearly $229 million this summer. He could also sign a shorter deal in order to get to his next contract faster, or he could skip an extension altogether and become a free agent in 2026 before re-signing with LA.

Based on Luka Doncic's statement here and all the reporting out there, the Lakers don't have to worry about him going elsewhere. And now with Walter taking over as the majority owner, Doncic has every reason to believe there will be full investment in a potential championship future. While Jeanie Buss and her family have been great stewards for this franchise, now the pockets are even deeper to really go all in, just like the Dodgers. That could mean bad things for the rest of the NBA.