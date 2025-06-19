Wednesday brought the bombshell news that the Buss family had agreed to sell their majority stake in the Los Angeles Lakers to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter at a valuation of $10 billion. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported that Luka Doncic and LeBron James feel “excitement” about the sale, and Doncic spoke out about it Thursday on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Lakers are an amazing organization. I’m looking forward to meeting Mark and excited about the future. I am also grateful to Jeanie and the Buss family for welcoming me to LA, and I’m happy that Jeanie will continue to be involved. I look forward to working with both of them to win championships!”

Doncic has every reason to be excited about this sale as he embarks on this new chapter with the Lakers. While his first playoff run with the franchise didn't go as planned with a five-game first-round series loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, he's in line to get a big new contract this offseason. The Dallas Mavericks didn't want to give Doncic the five-year, $345 million supermax contract he was set to be eligible for before his trade, but Los Angeles is prepared to give him whatever he wants.

Article Continues Below

The new Lakers star is eligible to sign a four-year extension worth nearly $229 million this summer. He could also sign a shorter deal in order to get to his next contract faster, or he could skip an extension altogether and become a free agent in 2026 before re-signing with LA.

Based on Luka Doncic's statement here and all the reporting out there, the Lakers don't have to worry about him going elsewhere. And now with Walter taking over as the majority owner, Doncic has every reason to believe there will be full investment in a potential championship future. While Jeanie Buss and her family have been great stewards for this franchise, now the pockets are even deeper to really go all in, just like the Dodgers. That could mean bad things for the rest of the NBA.