In the wake of Desmond Bane’s blockbuster trade to the Orlando Magic, sports analyst Nick Wright has raised questions about how the deal could reset the trade market for players like Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves.

On the latest episode of What’s Wright? with Nick Wright, the FOX Sports host evaluated whether the Lakers could use Reaves in a multi-team trade to address their ongoing need at center, using Bane’s trade package as a benchmark.

“If Desmond Bane is worth four first rounders,” Wright said, “then is the Lakers real path to getting a center a three-team trade where Utah doesn’t want Austin Reaves because they don’t want to compete yet… but you flip Austin Reaves to a team that does want him and has a bunch of picks. Those picks go to Utah and Walker Kessler goes to the Lakers.”

“If Desmond Bane’s worth 4 first-round picks, is Austin Reaves worth 3 and a half first-round picks?” Nick Wright discusses whether Trading Austin Reaves could benefit the Lakers and their search for a center 👀 (via @WhatsWrightShow)

Wright continued, proposing a framework that puts Reaves’ value just below Bane’s, but ahead of many other non-All-Star level contributors.

“If Desmond Bane’s worth four first round picks, is Austin Reaves worth three and a half first round picks?” Wright asked. “If Mikal Bridges goes for five firsts and Bane goes for four firsts then the price of controlled quality top-50, but not top-25 players has been set.”

Lakers may leverage Austin Reaves' value after blockbuster Desmond Bane trade reshapes market

The Lakers have long been linked to potential center upgrades, and Walker Kessler of the Utah Jazz has emerged as a frequent trade target. A 7-footer known for his rim protection and rebounding, Kessler fits the mold of a starting-caliber big man that the Lakers reportedly want to pair with LeBron James and Luka Doncic.

Reaves, 27, is coming off a career-best season in his fourth year with the Lakers. He averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.1 steals while playing 34.9 minutes per game across 73 appearances. He shot 46% from the field and 37.7% from three, continuing to build on the breakout stretch he had in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Reaves is under contract for $13.9 million for the 2025–26 season and holds a player option for the 2026–27 season worth $14.8 million. His production, age, and team-friendly contract have made him a valuable asset in trade discussions as the Lakers weigh roster changes following another early playoff exit.

The Desmond Bane deal, which sent the 26-year-old guard to Orlando in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap, has recalibrated expectations for the value of high-level role players and borderline stars.

Bane averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists last season with the Memphis Grizzlies, shooting 48.4% from the field and 39.2% from beyond the arc. The parallels in production and role between Bane and Reaves have prompted speculation over whether the Lakers could now explore Reaves’ trade value in a more aggressive pursuit of roster upgrades.

As the offseason continues, Reaves’ name is likely to remain a topic of conversation among executives and analysts alike.