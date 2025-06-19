The Los Angeles Lakers officially changed hands on Wednesday, with the Buss family selling its majority stake in the franchise to billionaire investor Mark Walter in a record-breaking $10 billion deal. The transition not only marks a new era for the historic franchise but may also have long-term implications for LeBron James as he looks toward his post-playing career.

According to a report from ESPN’s Tim Bontemps and Dave McMenamin, Walter could serve as a “valuable resource” for James, who has publicly expressed his ambition to own an NBA team once his playing days are over.

“While James' decision is still pending, a source close to James suggested that Walter could be a valuable resource for James as he pursues his post-playing career goal of one day owning an NBA franchise, too,” the ESPN report noted.

Walter, who also owns Major League Baseball’s Los Angeles Dodgers, is no stranger to success in professional sports. Since acquiring the Dodgers in 2012, Walter has helped turn the franchise into one of baseball’s most consistently dominant clubs, culminating in a World Series title last October. His business acumen and leadership within high-profile sports franchises make him a notable figure in league circles—one whose mentorship could prove instrumental to James’ off-court aspirations.

Walter’s arrival aligns with Lakers' key offseason and LeBron’s future

James, 40, completed his 22nd NBA season this spring and holds a $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season. While he has yet to announce whether he will return for a 23rd year, his interest in franchise ownership has been clear for some time. In past interviews, he has stated his desire to own a future NBA team — most notably in Las Vegas should the league pursue expansion.

Walter’s takeover of the Lakers arrives at a key moment for the organization. The team was eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs and is entering an offseason of uncertainty and potential retooling. The midseason acquisition of Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade with the Mavericks reshaped the franchise’s core, and the Lakers are expected to be aggressive in the summer market to build a championship-caliber roster around Doncic and, potentially, James.

The ownership change also signals a shift in leadership philosophy, with Walter bringing a track record of modernized operations and financial investment that could align with James’ own ambitions. As James eyes life beyond the court, forming a relationship with one of the most influential owners in American sports could be a strategic step toward his long-term goals.

With the sale finalized and the offseason underway, all eyes now turn to James’ pending decision and how Walter’s presence could influence both the short-term direction of the Lakers and the next chapter of James’ legacy.