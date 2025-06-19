Sources close to the Los Angeles Lakers say that internally, they have long been fans of John Collins, who has the ability to stretch the floor both as a deep threat or someone who can finish well above the rim. Many within the Lakers organization believe Collins would be an especially great fit alongside Luka Doncic. Since their season ended, they've held a few conversations with the Utah Jazz to try to land the 27-year-old big man, with Rui Hachimura often the centerpiece of the deal.

Andy Larsen also reported on this on an appearance on Locked on Jazz.

If the Lakers were to include one of their expiring contracts (Gabe Vincent or Maxi Kleber), the contracts would match up almost perfectly, even to the extent to where the Lakers would be taking back less than they send out and would thus avoid a hard cap at the first apron. Nothing is particularly imminent at this moment, as the Lakers are still focused first and foremost on trading for their starting center.

The Lakers have also remained interested in Walker Kessler and will likely remain as such until the end of time, so another possibility some around the league are wondering about is if a bigger deal involving Collins and Kessler could be in the works. Issue there is the Lakers' lack of draft capital, as sources have indicated the price for Kessler is still quite high.

A Collins-Hachimura swap would feel like a bit of a side-step for both Utah and L.A. as the players are so similar. They're both big wings who primarily guard power forwards and space the floor. Hachimura is a little smaller and thus can move his feet better on the perimeter, but Collins' size helps him rebound more consistently. Collins' abilities as a vertical threat have made him a little more popular to some in the Lakers organization.

This isn't to say Hachimura doesn't have his share of favorable voices in the Lakers offices. He has improved each season he's been in the organization. He was one of the few players who truly competed in that fifth and final game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. He's willingly played out of position at times and done so without complaint. The Lakers truly do value what he brings to the table. Those who prefer Collins do so because of the improved fit.

Since Rob Pelinka and Danny Ainge have taken over in their respective franchises, the Jazz and probably Portland Trail Blazers are probably the teams the Lakers have spent the most time negotiating with. The difference between those teams, obviously, is that Ainge and Pelinka have found a way to actually finalize a deal in the recent past. Does that mean they'll definitely find a deal this time around? Obviously not, but the NBA is a relationships league, which does mean something in situations like these.