Much has been made about what LeBron James will do when he ultimately retires after a legendary NBA career, and while owning a franchise is likely at the top of his wishlist, James is well-connected if he pursues a post-retirement media career.

According to Front Office Sports, the “growing business relationship” between James and Amazon could eventually culminate in the ‘King' joining Prime Video's NBA coverage, which begins next season as part of the league's new television rights agreement.

James recently appeared in a commercial for Amazon's Prime Day, which teased his retirement, and he also praised Amazon's hiring choices to lead their basketball coverage.

Taylor Rooks, Dirk Nowitzki, Blake Griffin, Ian Eagle, Stan Van Gundy were previously announced, and those also reported to be joining the crew include Candace Parker, James' close friend and former teammate Dwyane Wade, and James' ‘Mind the Game' podcast co-host Steve Nash.

“Prime’s new NBA team comprises people who ‘know the game and appreciate the game and talk about the game in such a positive manner,'” James said, via THR [h/t FOS].

“So, I think Amazon Prime Video, they’re going to do a great job showcasing our sport; [the talent] love(s) our sport. Great intellect, great commentary, great insight — I really look forward to that. And like I said, those guys that have signed up for it, they’re going to do great things.”

What's next for LeBron James?

James, while having not confirmed it, is expected to return for his 23rd NBA season later this year. No player in league history has played more than 22 seasons, which would give James, the oldest active player, yet another record to add to his resume. Having already broken the NBA's all-time scoring record, which had been held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for nearly 40 years, James has played more minutes (more than 59,000) and earned more All-Star and All-NBA selections (21 each) than any other player in league history. A four-time NBA champion, James also became the first person in the NBA to play at the same time as his son when he and Bronny James shared the court during the Lakers' season opener this season.

Although James very well may make a deeper plunge into basketball media post-retirement, he almost certainly will not stop pursuing the idea of being an NBA owner. He has said multiple times that he wants to bring an NBA franchise to Las Vegas, which seems more like an inevitability considering the league has hosted the first two editions of its NBA Cup in Sin City.

Being an owner would also not seemingly preclude him from working for Amazon, too; Wade, who won two championships with James and is one of his best friends, became a minority owner in the Utah Jazz in 2021 and remained with TNT until 2022. Wade also served as the men's basketball color commentator for the 2024 Summer Olympics on NBC, another of the NBA's soon-to-be television partners.