Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins believes the Orlando Magic overpaid to acquire Desmond Bane in their Father’s Day blockbuster trade with the Memphis Grizzlies — and cited Luka Doncic’s trade value as the main reason why.

Speaking on the latest episode of FanDuel TV’s Run It Back, Cousins compared the assets surrendered for Bane to what the Los Angeles Lakers gave up in order to acquire Doncic midseason.

“You look at a guy like Desmond Bane and then you look at a guy like Luka Doncic. That answers your question right there,” Cousins said. “Hell no, he’s not worth [it]. If Luka’s only worth one first-round pick and this guy’s worth four… we’re talking about an All-NBA, multi-All-Star type player compared to a guy that’s just a really, really good player.”

Doncic, 26, was traded to the Lakers in a blockbuster February deal that sent Anthony Davis, Max Christie, and a 2029 first-round pick to the Dallas Mavericks. Doncic went on to average 28.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.7 assists, and 1.8 steals across 50 games for the Lakers while shooting 45% from the field and 36.8% from three.

DeMarcus Cousins says Magic overpaid for Desmond Bane when compared to Luka Doncic deal

The Magic, in comparison, sent Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, four unprotected first-round picks, and a pick swap to Memphis in exchange for Bane. The 26-year-old guard averaged 19.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.3 assists last season on 48.4% shooting from the field and 39.2% from three.

Despite his view that Orlando overpaid, Cousins praised the move as one that addresses the Magic’s roster needs and praised Bane as a fit for their young core.

“So obviously, the picks don’t add up when you look at it in that way,” Cousins said. “But like I said earlier… we’re at the stage in the league where teams matter, camaraderie matters, chemistry matters…. he’s the perfect fit moving forward with this Magic team.”

“I do still think they need a really good point guard,” he added. “I do like [Jalen] Suggs, but I still think they need like an elite point guard. But I absolutely love what the Magic did with this move. I think they improved as a team… they improved with a need for that team and Bane was the perfect fit.”

Cousins says Bane move pushes Orlando into East’s top tier

The Magic finished the 2024–25 season with a 41–41 record, securing the seventh seed and making their second consecutive playoff appearance, despite significant injury setbacks. They faced off against the Boston Celtics in the first round and were eliminated in a competitive five-game series. This season followed a 47–35 campaign in 2023–24, when Orlando earned the fifth seed, highlighted by strong defense and the emergence of Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.

When asked by co-host Chandler Parsons where the Magic now rank among the East’s top teams, Cousins responded with optimism.

“I think they moving to the top four, top five in the East,” Cousins said. “I think they were a good team last year, but like I said, they had some needs they needed to fill and I think Bane was the perfect fit for that.”

“So yeah, I think they’re a very dangerous team in the East now and I think they can challenge some teams. I think they make a big move, a big splash next season and maybe a second-round type team or further.”

The Magic’s acquisition of Bane not only signals their desire to compete now but also reflects a growing confidence in their core. Whether or not the price was high, the organization appears committed to turning potential into playoff success.