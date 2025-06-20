Lamar Odom shared how Kobe Bryant helped him get through a tough time.

Odom and Bryant were more than teammates on the legendary Los Angeles Lakers squad, winning back-to-back championships together in 2009 and 2010. The former Lakers forward recently shared in an interview with All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson, how the Black Mamba assisted in his recovery.

“I had been gambling. It got a little too steep for where I was at at that time,” Odom told Barnes and Jackson.

At first, Odom didn't want to accept help, but later he decided to reach out to his friend.

“If you are in a bad situation, especially about some money, he ain't the one that you're going to want to call,” Odom said of Bryant.

“Maybe if you have a way to work off the money or you don't say or just to hold something, you ain't gonna want that. One time, I gathered up the strength, put my pride to the side, and gave him a call.”

The help did not come at a small price, as Bryant called Odom out on his behavior but then supported him through the difficult time.

“After he went in, he was just like, ‘Have your people call my people, and we'll figure it out,'” Odom said. “That was one before the last time that I spoke to him.”

Bryant died in a tragic helicopter accident in 2020 alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.

It's not surprising that Bryant looked after Odom during his gambling addiction as he always looked up to the NBA icon.

“Kobe was my teammate on the Lakers and we were more than just teammates, we were like brothers,” Odom said during a confessional interview an episode of Celebrity Big Brother back in 2022. “I haven’t really thought about how much I looked up to him but now that he’s not here, I really realize it. That day [when I learned about his death], it just sticks in my memory forever.”

“I had a Kobe chain that was supposed to be sent to me,” he contined. “[He was] outspoken. He gonna speak his mind. He’s always been about business. [I remember] we’re going to this basketball camp, he walks into the basketball camp [and] he’s got a briefcase. … You would see it in his face. He would play injured, sick, he never missed no games.”

The Darkness to Light author shared how much Bryant inspired him to do better.

Odom concluded: “When he’s your teammate and becomes your brother, you feed off that. You want to try and reach that or at least be great at something.”

Odom has been making his way down memory lane as of late as he also recently posted photos marking the 15th year anniversary of the Lakers 2010 NBA Championship win.

“I was told it's been 15 years since we got the championship, but it feels like 5. This crew will forever be my brothas!!! Miss you Bean,” Odom wrote alongside a group photo with Bryant, Derek Fisher, Ron Artest, and Adam Morrison.

In the second photo, Odom added a solo shot of Byrant.