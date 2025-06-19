The ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers is changing hands. The Buss family has reportedly sold a majority share of the franchise to Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter for a shocking $10 billion price tag.

It's probably enough to fund multiple space programs. But while Walter isn't going to launch rockets from Hollywood bound for space, LeBron James and Luka Doncic can dream of reaching the basketball cosmos with the expected infusion of big money into running the franchise.

“Speaking to people close to both Luka [Doncic] and LeBron James, there's excitement about this move for what it means for this team,” Dave McMenamin of ESPN said.

McMenamin noted that while there are built-in parameters to limit NBA teams' spending on players' salaries, that doesn't mean Walter can't keep the money flowing in other areas.

“Obviously, having someone like Mike Walter doesn't mean that all of a sudden the salary cap goes out the window. There's a new collective bargaining agreement in place that has punitive measures for teams that overspend. You lose draft picks, you can't make trades and aggregate salaries, etc., when you reach towards the second apron.

"Speaking to people close to both Luka [Doncic] and LeBron James, there's excitement about this move for what it means for this team." Dave McMenamin on the Lakers following their record sale 🗣️pic.twitter.com/hkUtVchhGR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 19, 2025

“But what you can do is add extra spending towards your scouting department, your analytics department, your health and wellness staff, etc,. to make it an even more inviting environment, other than just having the 72 and sunny weather that we have out here in Southern California.”

The Dodgers' success since Walter bought the National League West franchise in 2012 for 2.1 billion has been well-documented. The team has not missed the MLB playoffs since then and has reached the World Series four times and won the Fall Classic twice.

That doesn't mean the Lakers are guaranteed to have the same kind of success following the sale, but the signs are there for a fruitful new era for the Purple & Gold franchise, which won a total of 11 NBA championships in the 46 years with the Buss family.