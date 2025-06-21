Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green believes the Los Angeles Lakers have become an even greater threat in the NBA following the franchise’s record-setting sale. Speaking on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show with guest Baron Davis, Green explained why the Lakers' $10 billion sale to billionaire Mark Walter makes them “dangerous” going forward.

The transaction, completed Wednesday, saw Jeanie Buss and the Buss family sell their majority stake in the franchise to Walter, making it the most expensive sale in sports history. The Lakers surpassed the Boston Celtics’ $6.1 billion valuation from earlier this year to set a new benchmark.

“When I look at this move and the Lakers selling for $10 billion to Mark Walter, you know what I say? I said, ‘oh man, that makes the Lakers dangerous,’” Green said.

Green pointed to the financial difference between the Buss family and Walter as a major factor that could shift how the Lakers operate in the coming years. While acknowledging that the Buss family possessed more wealth than most individuals, Green noted that, by NBA ownership standards, they were not among the league’s most financially powerful owners.

“The only thing ever stopping the Lakers was… by terms of NBA ownership standards, Jeanie Buss and the Buss family were one of the least wealthiest families,” Green said. “They had the big asset in which they just sold, but that’s kind of the source for their income.”

Draymond Green says deep-pocketed ownership gives Lakers freedom to spend big

He added that the sale removes the need for financial caution that may have existed under the Buss family’s tenure.

“When that is the source of your income, it’s going to run a little differently. You’re going to be more mindful,” Green said.

Green also emphasized the Lakers’ financial strength during the pandemic seasons, when most NBA teams struggled. Thanks to the team’s lucrative regional television agreement with Spectrum SportsNet, the Lakers continued to generate revenue despite fan attendance restrictions.

“Not many teams made money in 2020… the Lakers did,” Green said. “And in large part due to their regional TV deal.”

With Walter now in control, Green sees a future where the Lakers can fully utilize their market power without financial hesitation. He expects the new ownership group to invest aggressively in roster building and exceed luxury tax thresholds if needed.

“Now you’ve got an owner with the deep pockets,” Green said. “He’s going to say, ‘I don’t need that money. Take all of that and put it into the team… go get me this guy and that guy.’”

Green concluded that pairing one of the league’s most iconic brands with significant financial backing gives the Lakers a new level of power in future transactions.

“I think with getting this new ownership group, it makes the Lakers so dangerous,” Green said. “Now not only are they one of the most recognizable franchises in the history of sports, but now they’ve got the pockets to match and act like that.”