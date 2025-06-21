The Los Angeles Dodgers edged out the Washington Nationals 6-5 on Friday night at Chavez Ravine, with veteran ace Clayton Kershaw picking up his third consecutive win and offering a key boost to the Dodgers rotation. The performance came with historical implications, as Kershaw moved to within eight of reaching 3,000 career strikeouts, a milestone achieved by only 19 pitchers in the history of MLB.

Kershaw worked through five innings, allowing five hits, two solo home runs, and striking out four. The outing pushed his career strikeout total to 2,992 while improving his season ERA to 3.31. The Dodgers have now won six of their last seven and improved to 47-30, strengthening their hold atop the NL West standings. The win also continued Kershaw’s momentum in June, a month in which he now owns a 2.49 ERA.

Following the game, Kershaw spoke to the Los Angeles Times’ Benjamin Royer, offering perspective on his form as he inches closer to the 3,000 mark.

“There’s a few pitches tonight where it clicked,” Kershaw said, moving his earned-run average to 2.49 in June. “It’s just not every one. So hopefully it’ll get there.”

He added, “I can still get people out. I just want to do it a little bit better.”

Article Continues Below

The Dodgers provided just enough run support, powered by a two-run homer from Miguel Rojas and key hits from Kiké Hernández and Shohei Ohtani. Despite a late scare in the ninth, closer Tanner Scott recorded his 15th save of the season to lock down the win.

The Nationals vs. Dodgers matchup opened a 10-game home stand for Los Angeles, which continues to manage around injuries to multiple starters. With Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell on the mend, Kershaw’s return to form provides needed stability for the Dodgers rotation. His presence also gives the team a veteran anchor as they prepare for a second-half playoff push.

Kershaw’s chase for 3,000 strikeouts has added extra meaning to every start, with fans, teammates, and coaches all tracking his progress toward the historic milestone. His next chance to reach the mark could come as soon as Thursday in Colorado or Friday in Kansas City, depending on how the rotation aligns.

Until then, his presence remains a critical piece of the Dodgers’ success — and his postgame message makes one thing clear. He’s not just aiming for history, he’s focused on getting even sharper.