Colin Cowherd took special exception to Los Angeles Lakers father-son duo LeBron and Bronny James making history on Tuesday. The father-son duo has polarized fans in various ways. With some embracing the duo and others thinking it's for the show, Colin Cowherd fits into the latter category. He talked on The Herd and elaborated on how the duo's first game felt like a hoax.



“It was a moment, I get it,” Cowherd said. “It will have zero impact on the Lakers… It felt like a soft launch for a Kardashian show.”



On the contrary, people within the NBA sphere have embraced the duo. For example, Shaquille O'Neal shared his jealousy of LeBron and Bronny playing together. Not to mention, LeBron mentioned for years that it would be a dream to play with one of his sons. Now that it's a reality, everybody can embrace the moment and move on with the rest of the season.

The talk dominated the entire NBA Draft, Summer League, and preseason. While the hype wasn't bad, it created numerous storylines. From Jaylen Brown arguably trash-talking Bronny to a rumor of Devin Booker of saying Bronny isn't good, all the narratives have been there. Luckily, after Tuesday's game, the Lakers, and even LeBron and Bronny can get back to focusing on basketball.

Will LeBron and Bronny see much playing time together with the Lakers?

Bronny only played two minutes and 41 seconds during the game, and specifically in the second quarter. He missed his two shot attempts, and grabbed a rebound. Although he didn't see any playing time afterwards, the historic achievement was made. However, Bronny is still a very raw prospect.

After all, he played at Sierra Canyon High School where he averaged 12.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Then, he spent one year with USC basketball where he came off the bench for a 15-18 Trojans team and averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.

There's still a lot of room for the rookie to grow in his game. On the flip side, LeBron is still dominating at a high level. He posted 16 points, five rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in his season debut. On a night where Anthony Davis dominated, LeBron still showed his skill set for the game.

Bronny can learn a lot from his dad. With the Lakers trying to position for a playoff spot, it might be unlikely Bronny gets significant playing time. However, if his development accelerates, NBA fans might see Bronny more than originally anticipated.