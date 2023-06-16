The Los Angeles Lakers have been embroiled in rumors all across the NBA as the 2023 NBA Draft quickly approaches. Rumor has it that now the Lakers might be trying to trade the No. 17 overall pick, Malik Beasley and/or Mo Bamba for a starter-level upgrade, reports The Athletic's Jovan Buha.

“Most realistically, the Lakers will re-sign Russell and Schröder, maintaining flexibility for next season with the ability to enhance the roster with a trade during the season. There’s also the growing possibility that they can make a move at the 2023 draft, flipping their pick (No. 17), along with Bamba and/or Beasley for a starting-level upgrade.”

This is in regards to what the Lakers want to do at the guard position, and it sounds like all options are on the table despite the likelihood both D'Angelo Russell and Dennis Schroder return. Both Malik Beasley and Mo Bamba were out of the rotation this year, so it would make sense if the Lakers are looking to move on from one or the both of them.

The biggest rumors surrounding the Lakers this offseason have been those to do with Kyrie Irving and his impending NBA free agency. If Irving decided to sign with the Lakers, it would cease all other speculation of what to do at the point guard position with a new big three of Irving, LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.

With the 2023 NBA Draft taking place next Thursday, any draft trade from the Lakers would be in the coming days. Stay tuned to see if the Lakers deal the No. 17 pick, Malik Beasley, and/or Mo Bamba.