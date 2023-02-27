Sunday was one of the wildest slate of games in the NBA that we have seen in a while. One of the first games of the day was the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks. The story was all about the Lakers coming back down 27 points to get the win, setting the record for the largest deficit this year in a comeback win as LeBron James and Anthony Davis flexed their muscles. However, in that game, one fan brought in a must-see-to-believe puppet of LeBron James.

Here it is:

This fan brought a LeBron James puppet to yesterday's Lakers-Mavs game 🤨pic.twitter.com/ruaO7jA4gi — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 27, 2023

Yeah, we aren’t sure what to think about this, but at least we can acknowledge that this has a new level of creativity among NBA fans. On the other hand, it is quite creepy to look at and generated a flurry of racist comments on social media. Surely there are plenty of questions to ask about this puppet, why it was made, and why he brought it in. However, there is one important question: How did he bring it into American Airlines Arena?

HOW DO YOU GET ALL THIS IN THE ARENA THO?!? https://t.co/FCNu4iYpEb — Earth, Will, and Fire 🌍 💨 🔥 (@WilliamRichJr) February 26, 2023

Nonetheless, LeBron James did put on a show for the fans in attendance, finishing with 26 points and 8 rebounds on 10-of-23 from the field. He made everybody hold their breath when he hit the ground and admitted he “heard a pop” and was later seen limping out of the arena after the game.

The Lakers will wait for a very important LeBron James update as they look to make a playoff push. They next play on Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies on the road.