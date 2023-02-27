The Los Angeles Lakers seemed to have avoided disaster after microphones picked up LeBron James repeatedly saying he “heard a pop” after going down and holding his right foot late in the third quarter on Sunday. Instead, LeBron hopped back up and helped lead his team to an impressive 111-108 road comeback win over the Dallas Mavericks.

“I heard it pop, yeah, it popped too.” Nooooooooo!!!! LeBron fearing he may have popped his left ankle! pic.twitter.com/1FbBn7sjwK — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) February 26, 2023

LeBron made a 3 then a layup to start the fourth period. He then spent a few minutes on the bench getting treatment on his foot before returning for the final 6:49. He converted three bully-ball post layups in crunch-time and finished with 26 points (10-of-23 FG), 8 rebounds, and 3 assists in 37 minutes.

Afterward, Darvin Ham provided a somewhat encouraging update on LeBron.

“He’s good. Our medical people are looking at him right now. He’ll get reevaluated again in the morning. And so once we get some type of official word tomorrow, we’ll go from there. But, as of right now, he’s good.”

LeBron, meanwhile, acknowledged that his foot has “been better” and he’ll monitor it over the next few days. He was noticeably limping postgame.

“It’s been better. But I definitely wasn’t going to locker room and not finish the game. The importance of this game and then the momentum that we had, I felt like we could steal one after being down.”

The Lakers face a back-to-back at the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and Wednesday. Considering the relative importance of the OKC game in the standings, I wouldn’t be shocked if LeBron rested in Memphis. They’ll host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday back in Los Angeles.

LeBron has been nursing soreness on his other foot for several weeks. The ailment has caused him to miss multiple games and will likely linger into the offseason.

D’Angelo Russell (sprained left ankle) missed the Mavs matchup and is considered day-to-day.