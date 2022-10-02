Damian Jones keeping up with the Joneses

In today’s NBA game, the emphasis on the three-point shot has big men working on their three-point shooting and Los Angeles Lakers center Damian Jones appears to be keeping up with Joneses.

After a Lakers team scrimmage on Saturday, head coach Darvin Ham told reporters that he expects Jones to shoot more from three-point range this year.

After we saw Damian Jones take a corner 3, @jovanbuha asked if Darvin Ham about his confidence in Jones' range. He said he trusts Jones' shooting so far. "If I have Robin Lopez making 3s, I’m sure I can make Damian Jones to make 3s." Adds: "I love Robin. Miss you too, Brook." — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) October 1, 2022

During the scrimmage, Jones took a three-point shot from the corner which prompted reporters to ask Ham if that was something he added to his repertoire. Ham mentioned that he has confidence in Jones’ shooting ability and joked that if he had Robin Lopez shooting three-point shots, he would be able to get Jones to shoot from distance as well.

Ham was an assistant coach with the Milwaukee Bucks for the past four years and Lopez had a brief stint in Milwaukee during the 2019-2020 season. During that season, Lopez took a career-high 1.6 attempts from three-point range while shooting 33.3 percent. That season remains the most three-point attempts he’s taken to date.

In Jones’ case, he’s never had a season where he took more than 0.5 attempts from three-point range and that was last season with the Sacramento Kings. He took 29 three-point attempts last year and knocked down ten of them. Jones has never been a good three-point shooter so Ham certainly has his work cut out for him.

Damian Jones has largely been an effective rim-running big man who did the majority of his damage in the paint. He has a career shooting average of 66.5 percent and 69.0 percent on two-point shots.

He’ll need to improve that three-point shot to be even more effective for the Los Angeles Lakers this season.