Following the Los Angeles Lakers Game 3 win over the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round, D’Angelo Russell spoke to the media. Russell scored 17 points and dished out seven assists in the game, and was in a playful mood. He tried to sneak his Coco5 drink — a brand that he’s partnered with — in with him to the table, which led to a hilarious interaction and the media taking his bottle away.

Fast forward to Friday night after Los Angeles’ Game 6 win to eliminate Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and the Golden State Warriors, and Russell once again was shut down by the media for trying to promote his drink, per a tweet from ClutchPoints’ official Twitter account:

D'Angelo Russell tried to sneak his drink in again and got shut down again 🤣 (via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/ieKPuwwgpr — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

D’Angelo Russell, 27, is in his eighth year in the NBA and third as a member of the storied Lakers franchise. He averaged 17.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals, 0.4 blocks, and 2.6 turnovers per game across 71 appearances with the Timberwolves and Lakers this season (all starts).

The former Ohio State star shot the ball with very impressive accuracy from behind the three-point arc in the 2022-23 campaign— Russell’s 39.6% three-point percentage was the highest of his pro career.

Now that the Lakers have eliminated the Warriors, they will play Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the next round for the honor of representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. Here’s to hoping that Russell continues to play well in the Western Conference Finals. Some high-level scoring performances from him could go a long way toward helping the Lakers reach their first Finals since 2020.