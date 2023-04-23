The Los Angeles Lakers pulled out a major win on their home floor in Game 3 against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday evening, and, in turn, now find themselves up 2-1 in their best-of-seven quarterfinals series. Post-game, star guard D’Angelo Russell was in good spirits and in a joking mood, as he toyed around with the press staff, daring them to fine him when he playfully refused to remove his Coco5 water bottle from his table.

“You gonna have to fine me,” D’Angelo Russell said when asked to take down the bottle.

"That drink put it down." DLo: "Why?" "Because it's not one of our partners." DLo: "It's my partner. You gon' have to fine me. Coco5." D'Angelo Russell just wanted to promote his drink 😂 (via @ArashMarkazi)pic.twitter.com/JV5a7pZ5G5 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 23, 2023

He would end his presser by repeatedly saying “Coco5” into his microphone.

Playing one of his best games of the series, D’Angelo Russell played a significant role in Los Angeles’ Game 3 win over Memphis.

Logging 31 minutes on the night, the former All-Star posted an impressive stat line of 17 points, 7 assists, 4 rebounds, and 1 steal. On top of this, he would also finish the outing with the game’s highest plus-minus rating of +13.

Despite Grizzlies guard Ja Morant’s illustrious 45-point, 13-assist, and 9-rebound performance, the Lakers as a collective managed to pull out the Game 3 win by way of a top-flight defensive effort.

Memphis only managed to convert on a lowly 37.6% of their shot attempts from the field and 33.3% of their attempts from deep while coughing up a whopping 18 turnovers.

With this, the Grizzlies now head into Monday’s Game 4 matchup with their backs against the wall and will look to steal a win while on the road in Los Angeles to take back home court advantage.