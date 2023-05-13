Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

Is this the end of an era? For the first time in what feels like forever, the Golden State Warriors were eliminated before reaching the Finals. The Dubs fell to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games. Many are saying that this might be the end of the line for the team’s core big three of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson. However, based on Curry’s comments after the game, it seems like they aren’t throwing in the towel yet (video via NBA on Twitter).

"We're gonna compete until the wheels fall off." – Steph on the Warriors big 3#NBAPlayoffs presented by @GooglePixel_US pic.twitter.com/DjCkHwRLzY — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2023

While Curry’s wheels haven’t fallen off yet, the same can’t be said for Green and Thompson. Usually, these two could be relied upon to help take the weight off Steph in different ways. That wasn’t the case during the Warriors’ loss to the Lakers. Both players were noticeably absent in the final four games of the series.

Stephen Curry, on the other hand, did his best to hold the Warriors together against the ferocious Lakers defense. He, like the rest of his team, struggled against the combination of Anthony Davis’ rim protection and LA’s tough coverage. Still, Curry got his in the series and then some. He averaged 26.7 points in the series while dishing out 7.5 assists, all while trying to probe his opponent’s defense.

The future of the Warriors after this series is now in serious question. Draymond Green is a free agent. They have serious depth issues that might not be easily addressed due to the new CBA rules that will be set in place. Questions about Thompson and Jordan Poole are being asked after a sub-par performance (and in Poole’s case, an inconsistent season).