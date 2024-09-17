The 2024 offseason has done nothing but raise eyebrows for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers. Sure, they made a major coaching change, hiring JJ Redick as the team's new head coach following two solid, if uninspiring years from Darvin Ham, and they also brought in Dalton Knecht, one of the best players in college basketball last season, via the draft. But other than that, they have mostly brought back the same roster that won just 47 games last season and followed that up with one postseason win against their bogey team — the Denver Nuggets.

It remains unclear just what exactly the Lakers front office's plans are when it comes to improving the team. Having LeBron James and Anthony Davis on the roster means that they have the foundational pieces of a title-contending team. But to add a third star or to at least improve the team, the Lakers will now have to explore the trade route once more — with D'Angelo Russell being one of the most likely casualties.

Now, it appears as though something is brewing on the Lakers trade front, at least based off of Russell's social media activity. On Monday night, Russell tweeted out an emoji of a person holding back tears while smiling — a cryptic tweet that raised the suspicion of plenty of fans on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“🥹,” Russell posted.

It didn't take long for Lakers fans to speculate that a trade may be imminent and that Russell, after rejuvenating the team and helping them to the postseason following the painful Russell Westbrook era, will be once again bidding farewell to the Purple and Gold.

“traded??” X user @ogorlyog asked.

“YOU FINALLY GOT TRADED??? 🙏 🙏,” @HoodiHuff wrote.

“Hope this means you got traded,” @hoesphbiden furthered.

It's unclear at this point what D'Angelo Russell is pertaining to with his mysterious tweet. Some fans on X are speculating as well that the Lakers guard is merely reacting to the news of Diddy's arrest. But whatever the case may be, the guesswork regarding a potential trade involving Russell will not stop for as long as the Lakers intend to give LeBron James, who will be turning 40 years old later this year, a shot at another championship.

D'Angelo Russell's ups and downs with the Lakers

When the Lakers brought D'Angelo Russell back via trade in 2023, the fanbase welcomed the return of the sweet-shooting guard out of Ohio State. One of the main issues the Lakers faced before Russell's arrival was their lack of reliable floor-spacers. Russell's best asset is his shooting from beyond the arc, both off the catch and off the dribble.

However, Russell hasn't exactly been the most reliable player for the Lakers over the past one and a half seasons. He has had his fair share of incredible moments, but when the lights are at their brightest, Russell has had a tendency of not being at his best. Last year in the Western Conference Finals, Russell vanished, with the Lakers opting to bring him off the bench after shooting horrendously from the field.

He played much better against the Nuggets in the 2024 NBA playoffs, but Russell still had a few stinkers. The 28-year-old guard certainly has a place on the Lakers roster, thanks to his shooting and playmaking, but he is one of their best trade assets if they end up exploring the market for an upgrade, thus making it likely for him to give way in the event of any blockbuster deal.