Gilbert Arenas put D’Angelo Russell on blast with an expletive-laden rant after DLo’s horrific showing during the Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night.

The former Washington Wizards star aired out his frustration in his own podcast, Gil’s Arena, and took to Twitter to tweet out a specific clip directed to Russell:

DLO TOOK 4 SHOTS IN AN NBA ELIMINATION GAME?! WHAT ARE WE DOING?! pic.twitter.com/GWHroUIsNV — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) May 23, 2023

“They want to shoot shots after the game…you should’ve shot it during the game. How many shots did (D’Angelo Russell) take after last game? Probably like 200. Then come the next game to take two shots?! Man, get the f**k off of my team. The f**k you doin’ on my team for? If I’m watching you, and you’re taking two, three hundred shots, and you come in the NBA game, the last game, and you take four f**king shots? Alright, good job. F**k off my team.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Russell’s performance was the main story of the Los Angeles Lakers during their embarrassing defeat against the Denver Nuggets. In the series, he averaged 6.3 points per game while shooting an abysmal 32.3% field goal percentage and a 13.3% from three. DLo’s play was enough to be benched in Game 4 for Dennis Schroder and Rui Hachimura, where he only took four shots in 15 minutes. The Lakers would go on to lose that game, getting swept in the process.

Being a former star himself, Arenas has proven to be someone who knows what he’s talking about. He once averaged 34.0 points, 5.5 assists and 5.3 rebounds per game in the playoffs during his prime. As a point guard, it’s his responsibility to be the primary playmaker and lead the team instead of deferring to others.

Russell has since responded to the media in his exit interview today, saying that he’s already “nice” and that he is not “worried about his game.” The stats tell otherwise, but sure.

He’s set to have a busy offseason ahead with plenty of decisions to make. He is entering as an unrestricted free agent, and as of now, the Hornets are the betting favorite to being D’Lo’s next team.