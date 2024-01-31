The Los Angeles coach spoke on Wood's pregame tweet.

The Los Angeles Lakers fell 138-132 to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night, but the big story wasn't the action on the court – it was instead a pregame tweet from Christian Wood.

Before the game, Wood simply tweeted “Lol” in what seemed to be a response to the Lakers coach giving Jaxson Hayes the start in Anthony Davis' place.

Davis aggravated a groin injury in the Lakers game against the Hawks earlier this week.

Wood's post, at 4:10 p.m. PT, came about 10 minutes after the Lakers publicly revealed their starting lineup.

After the game, Ham addressed the issue with the media, according to Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

“Darvin Ham said he isn’t on social media and wasn’t aware of Christian Wood’s pregame “Lol” tweet. He said he wanted to keep Wood in his typical role and felt he had a solid game tonight. He added that lineups aren’t a “popularity contest” and are about what’s best for the team.”

Said the Lakers coach, “I'm not on social media and I don't have everybody running and grabbing hold of stuff like that and throwing it at me unless it's presented to me in this forum. That said, it's a lot of things he and all of us can do better. I thought he was solid overall tonight, tried to help give us a chance. We decided to keep him in his role where he's been for some time to give [Jaxson Hayes] a chance to come out and try and help us in that manner. So, we're constantly looking for battles with our lineup, it's not a popularity contest. We're looking at how to mix and match our players that will be most effective in helping us get a win.”

The Lakers next take on the Boston Celtics on Thursday night.