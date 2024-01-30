Anthony Davis said he aggravated his hip/groin injury in the Lakers' loss to the Rockets.

Anthony Davis re-aggravated his lingering hip/groin injury in the second half of the Los Angeles Lakers loss to the Houston Rockets on Monday night at the Toyota Center. AD said he'll be a game-time decision for Tuesday's visit to face the Atlanta Hawks.

Davis exited Saturday's game vs. the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter after a collision with Draymond Green. The Lakers called the injury a “hip spasm.” Davis returned for the final nine minutes of the fourth quarter and stayed on the floor through both overtime periods. He finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds in 45 minutes.

Postgame, Davis said the injury was related to the nebulous hip/groin issue he's managed since November. AD missed the Lakers' previous visit to Houston on Nov. 8 — also a lopsided Rockets win — due to the same hip/groin pain.

As is customary, Davis was listed as questionable for Monday's contest, though it was technically due to what the Lakers deem “bilateral Achilles tendinopathy.” Davis — and LeBron James, also questionable, coming off 48 minutes in San Francisco — decided to give it a go on the first leg of a road back-to-back.

Davis and the Lakers were plodding and lethargic in Houston, as if running on empty. After 29 minutes (23 points), AD was subbed out for Jaxson Hayes with 1:42 remaining in the third quarter, with his team down by 21.

“I just couldn't move how I usually move on both ends of the floor,” said Davis, who said his groin felt “sore.”

Darvin Ham left LeBron, Hayes, Max Christie, and D'Angelo Russell on the floor as the Lakers cut the lead to 10, but never summoned Davis. Ham said the decision to keep the All-Star on the bench was a “combination” of that lineup's effectiveness and his groin.

“You find a group that's playing well … wanted to see how far we could dig into the lead … plus, knowing A is dealing with some physical issues. Just being really careful, being precautionary about putting them out there.”

Davis has played in 46 of the Lakers' 48 games.